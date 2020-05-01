Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal in the cast

The universe post-apocalyptic and technology Tom Clancy’s The Division (video game studios, Ubisoft inspired by the work of the author who specializes in spy novels) will be entitled to the film. It is finally Netflix that will take care of the production and distribution of the film will happen directly on the streaming platform.

To put on the screens and the mind The DivisionUbisoft and Netflix account on the developer David Leitch who has already worked on projects John Wick, Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde and the scriptwriter of the series Marvel Agents of S. H. I. EL.D and another adaptation of video game Uncharted (which will be the new Spider-Man, Tom Holland, to the poster) : Rafe Judkins. Side players, two big names have been announced : Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Dark Phoenix)

The video game The Division takes place in New York just after the spread of a dangerous pathogen “Poison Green”. This virus derived from the smallpox, has been deposited on the bank notes and has contaminated a large number of victims because of the commercial event of major that is Black Friday. This cataclysm health quickly puts the United States in difficulty and the government dark in just a few days, leaving the country in chaos and anarchy.

Urban guerrilla war, conspiracy, international, new technologies and breathtaking action should accompany this project of film that could be released in 2020.

