Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence, sublime for “X-Men : Dark Phoenix”

Tuesday night, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence have lit up the red carpet in Los Angeles at the premiere of the film “X-Men : Dark Phoenix”.

They have eclipsed all the looks on the red carpet. Tuesday, 4 June, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence visited Los Angeles to present the last part of the saga “X-Men titled” Dark Phoenix” with the entire team of the film. Sophie Turner, accompanied by her husband Joe Jonas for the occasion, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, but also James McAvoy : they were all present for the first time here.

Wearing a long white dress with a train that highlighted her pretty red hair, Jessica Chastain was sublime on the lurking red. For several minutes, she has willingly taken the game of the photographers who came to immortalize this moment. A nice moment of grace for the one which has just celebrated its 42 years of age last march. On his side, Jennifer Lawrence, radiant, preferred the elegance of the dark in a long dress low-cut.

Jennifer Lawrence, bride-to-be fulfilled

Since the announcement of her engagement last February with his companion Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence appears radiant in each of her public appearances. A few days before the premiere of “X-Men : Dark Phoenix”, the actress of 28 years had already made an appearance noticed in the New Jersey side of Emily Ratajkowski on the occasion of the 12th edition of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. The opportunity for her to display her beautiful engagement ring, a gold ring set with a large diamond.

In this new episode of “X-Men”, the character of Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) is flirting with death during a mission in space, hit by a mysterious cosmic force. This will make it much more powerful but especially unstable upon his return to the Earth. Become out of control, Jean Grey will little by little become dangerous for his family and friends, even going so far as to defeat little by little the ties that bind X-Men. A film to be discovered in cinemas this Wednesday, 5 June.