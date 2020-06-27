Jessica Chastain wants his franchise to Jason Bourne in the trailer for Ava – Movie News

Jessica Chastain might have the ambition to be a Jason Bourne to the female in the trailerAva.

What could be more normal and more sexy at the time of the feminism 2.0, in which women who are struggling ? Jessica Chastain wants to be with Ava (Eva in the original version), a character that you saw on the screen, between the evening gown and wholesale hooded sweatshirt, capable of sensuality, manipulation, and above all the rage. Ava it is in the works for 2018, and the production has suffered the consequences of the antics of its director, initial, Matthew Newton, accused of domestic violence – which is bad for a movie of this caliber. However, it is still credited for the scenario,

In its place, behind the camera, Tate Taylor has been chosen, the director with whom JessicaChastain has become The Color of feelings. The program in the announcement trailer, a spy, a private company, of which the last mission of the hand back and reverse the trend : Ava no longer is that which is done, but the one that is being stalked.

If the scenario does not seem innovative, the putting in scene of the hits is more attractive and makes you want to see more. A undeniable quality of this film is the castingthat sends heavy, because next to Jessica Chastain, you’ll find Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, rapper Common, Diana Silver, or even Ioan Gruffudd.

For that Jason Bourne with the long hair and red lips, no release date has not yet been announcedneither the united States nor in France. A release on VOD is not to be excluded, even if one prefers to see the big fights on the big screen.

Our criticism in the castagneuse Anna it is here, and the film Mint it is from there. And be careful not to confuse the film with the Ava Leah Mysius he had loved.