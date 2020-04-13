Jessica Thivenin accused of wanting to prevent reruns of Marseille, she meets

Since the birth of his son Maylone on October 7, Jessica Thivenin devoted himself fully to his family life. The young mother and her boyfriend Thibault Garcia have gone through tests particularly difficult in recent months because of the serious health problems of their son. The 5 march last, the boy was hospitalized again. Suffering from bronchiolitis, he had been placed under respiratory assistance, to prevent it from choking with phlegm. A week later, the little one found his parents ” in great shape “, ready to resume his activities with his toys “.

If this new life now occupies all of her time, Jessica Thivenin has not turned her back on her fratés Marseille. For the launch of the new season tour in the Caribbean, the band led by Julien Tanti has even made a hook to Dubai to get acquainted with the baby. But aside from this brief appearance at the beginning of this adventure, the mom and her partner have somewhat reduced the use of television to build their new life. This does not prevent critics of the young woman of 30 years old to think that she would have tried to prevent the replay of Marseille to Cancun, as well as the season tour in Miami.

“You think I am that ? “

Some internet users believe that these seasons are not available on 6Play because of the jealousy of Jessica Thivenin to Shanna Kress. Indeed, in these two editions of the program, the last

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Here

PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like to see it the ” forgive ” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death

VIDEO Incredible Transformations : two young candidates reveal the hidden father in Nicolas Waldorf

“data-reactid=”24″>PHOTO Katy Perry : disguised for Easter, the singer unveils her round belly

Kristen Stewart : the message full of love to his girlfriend for her birthday

Koh-Lanta 2020 : Delphine always furious, Ahmad would like that she “forgives” finally

Shailene Woodley very sick, the star of Divergent reveals to have failed to graze the death

VIDEO Incredible Transformations : two young candidates reveal the hidden father in Nicolas Waldorf