Jessie Cast remembers Cameron Boyce at the meeting Zoom

Debby Ryan and other former stars of the series and Disney Channel Jessie recently met on the Zoom as they practice social distancing in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

During the video chat, recorded for the host on SiriusXM’s Broadway Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesleyit is Stars in the house Series YouTubethe actors shared their favorite memories of co-star deceased Cameron Boyce. The actor, who played Luke Ross, died at the age of 20 years last July after he suffered a seizure.

Ryan, who played the main character Jessie Prescott, remembers being comforted by Boyce when she was dealing with her mother. Sandybattle against breast cancer, she was finally beaten.

“My mother fought against cancer and we were talking about it, not really, so I’d like to go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back … sometimes people say” tired, late in the evening? “, as jokes, whatever and I’d just like a kind of fragile, but never shared about it, ” said Ryan, 26 years old.” (Boyce) had this sense, was conscious, and I remember that it would come give me hugs I remember a time where I started to cry and to say to me: “You’re like my little brother. It would be a kind of maturity and comfort – and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a way really cool. I will never forget it. “