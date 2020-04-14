Jessie Cast remembers Cameron Boyce at the meeting Zoom

Debby Ryan and other former stars of the series and Disney Channel Jessie recently met on the Zoom as they practice social distancing in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
During the video chat, recorded for the host on SiriusXM’s Broadway Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesleyit is Stars in the house Series YouTubethe actors shared their favorite memories of co-star deceased Cameron Boyce. The actor, who played Luke Ross, died at the age of 20 years last July after he suffered a seizure.
Ryan, who played the main character Jessie Prescott, remembers being comforted by Boyce when she was dealing with her mother. Sandybattle against breast cancer, she was finally beaten.
“My mother fought against cancer and we were talking about it, not really, so I’d like to go to chemo with her after work and then I would come back … sometimes people say” tired, late in the evening? “, as jokes, whatever and I’d just like a kind of fragile, but never shared about it, ” said Ryan, 26 years old.” (Boyce) had this sense, was conscious, and I remember that it would come give me hugs I remember a time where I started to cry and to say to me: “You’re like my little brother. It would be a kind of maturity and comfort – and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a way really cool. I will never forget it. “
Ryan has also welcomed the talents of song and dance Boyce.
"It could be casual like making a sandwich and was prepared to sing just and you would be blown away and it would just be kidding and do a little and dance and you are saying to yourself: 'How did you control your body? ", she said. He could just make it more funny, because he was very skilled in this area. There were moments where, of course, when the Disney Channel heard Cameron sing, they were like (gasp) . "
Ryan has said that Boyce had told him that he liked to dance for himself, saying: “It is a kind of” me “.”
“Cameron was a dancer amazing,” Kevin Chamberlin, who played Bertram Winkle on Jessiesaid, becoming emotional. “There was always a surprise when they were working their dance in the show. He came with his team, he had these three guys or four guys, and they would like to, krump and break dance and it was really cool and he would have to take control. (PamPamela Eells), the creator of the show, sent me a text last night and said to me: “You need to tell them that every time they are all taken and that he will never be out of breath. They were consistently taken and were always perfect. It was always at 10. “
“It was really one of the nicest you will meet, and just a beautiful soul,” added the actor, 56 years of age. “An old soul.”
List of Peytonwho played the older sister of the character of Boyce, Emma Ross, recalled how she and the actor were both tutored on the set.
“We spent every moment together,” explained the actress of 22 years. “Cameron was just a soul and a person’s incredible … it has made me a better person. He was younger than me and I would learn something new every day.”
“It really is an old soul and I learned so much”, she added.
Karan Brar, who plays the brother of the Rosses, Ravi Ross, remembers his ties with Boyce during the breaks between the scenes.
“We were always like two peas in a pod,” said Brar, 21 years. “So, we were both hanging out together always. But I guess I spend a lot of time together in our dressing room and I’m talking about what we wanted to do in the future, and I guess just life as a whole. We were so close in age that we were both living the same experiences and we help each other. “
Skai Jacksonwho played the younger brother of the Rosses, Zuri Ross, recalled the day she met Boyce at an audition for Jessie. The actress, 18-year-old said he was so “gentle and loving”.
“I remember a week before the meet, I’ve seen it Dancing with the stars and I just thought: “This boy is so talented. It is so good, “https://www.eonline.com/”, Jackson said. “I was so excited to meet him and we could just talk about it and it just gave me this treaty as one of its own immediately.”