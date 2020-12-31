Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

The singer could not sing or hear properly, and could not walk in a straight line.

Jessie J revealed that she was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome on Christmas Eve. The singer could not sing or hear properly, and could not walk in a straight line, due to that inner ear disorder that causes dizziness, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of pressure inside the ear.

Despite the shock, the 32-year-old singer can now “sing and listen.”

She told her fans through Instagram Stories: “I woke up and it seemed like I was deaf on the right side, I couldn’t walk straight. They basically said it was Meniere’s syndrome. I know that many people suffer from it and many people came to talk to me, to give me advice so that I can do well. It is the first time that I can sing and listen ”.

Doctors advised the Nobody’s Perfect singer to rest and gave her medication to help lessen the symptoms of the syndrome, and updated her fans saying she was much better.

“I’m watching Lady’s Gambit (Netflix) with my finger to my ear. I had to watch the first episode four times because it felt like someone had got into my ear and turned on a hairdryer. It could be worse, but that’s it. I am grateful for my health. It just made me feel bad. But I am grateful that I went to the doctor immediately and quickly discovered what it was, so I already took the medication and today I feel much better, “she said.