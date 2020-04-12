Jesus Gallardo is a mockery of America by final lost to Striped

This is not the first time that the footballer of the Striped Monterrey, Jesus Gallardoremember the title won by his team at the end of the Opening 2019 before the America in the Azteca Stadium.

It was on a live stream in your account of Instagram, in which the squad of the Pumas he advised his followers to ‘stay home’ to avoid contamination of the Covid-19but the commentary likened it to the championship which won the overall victory last December 29, “stay at home, as well as Monterrey he remained with the Cup in the Azteca”.

Hahahaha this wey is a damn Crack… Stay at home… pic.twitter.com/Lz8dw968u9 — Mr Farias (@Fedee_Farias) April 11, 2020

Jesus Gallardo it has been a partaker of mockery towards the America. The first few days of the Closing 2020 saw no activity due to a suspension for having performed chants against the azulcremas during the celebrations of the Striped after winning the title.