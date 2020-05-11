“Jesus is King” : Kanye West released a documentary before the album

Walter McBride via Getty Images Kanye West has announced the release of “Jesus is King”, a documentary of his masses weekly, distributed exclusively in all Imax theatres on October 25.

MUSIC – The album was expected for the 27th of September, and then finally, not. This Sunday, information came to confirm that “Jesus is king” would be on the way out, but before that, Kanye West has screened in avant-première, a documentary from sessions gospels weekly, his famous “Sunday Service”. The film will be released on October 25 in all Imax theatres. It will take a bit of a wait to discover the 9th album from the rapper.

If the blur persists around projects for Kanye West, this is because as he was nicknamed the “Moses of rap”, has put his career as a rapper in parentheses the time of the “Sunday Service”, a mass in which Kanye West reverts to its cult songs with a troupe of gospel music.

The fans “Yeezy,” which are no longer able to hope a album, can console themselves with the images of this documentary, shot throughout the year since the appointment of religious Kanye have started last January 6 in Calabasas, and then to Coachella or Chicago native.

What should we expect? Without a doubt, to sequences such as that became viral in just a few hours on Instagram, there is almost a year old. She hinted at a Kanye West completely inhabited, surrounded by singers of gospel music, in a staging well studied. At this moment, fans of the rapper had smelled the arrival of a documentary…