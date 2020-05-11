“Jesus is King” : Kanye West released a documentary before the album

MUSIC – The album was expected for the 27th of September, and then finally, not. This Sunday, information came to confirm that “Jesus is king” would be on the way out, but before that, Kanye West has screened in avant-première, a documentary from sessions gospels weekly, his famous “Sunday Service”. The film will be released on October 25 in all Imax theatres. It will take a bit of a wait to discover the 9th album from the rapper.
If the blur persists around projects for Kanye West, this is because as he was nicknamed the “Moses of rap”, has put his career as a rapper in parentheses the time of the “Sunday Service”, a mass in which Kanye West reverts to its cult songs with a troupe of gospel music.
The fans “Yeezy,” which are no longer able to hope a album, can console themselves with the images of this documentary, shot throughout the year since the appointment of religious Kanye have started last January 6 in Calabasas, and then to Coachella or Chicago native.
What should we expect? Without a doubt, to sequences such as that became viral in just a few hours on Instagram, there is almost a year old. She hinted at a Kanye West completely inhabited, surrounded by singers of gospel music, in a staging well studied. At this moment, fans of the rapper had smelled the arrival of a documentary…
“Jesus is king” exclusively in Imax theatres
As announced in the official sources? “Filmed during the summer of 2019, ‘Jesus is King’ portrays the famous mass on Sunday, Kanye West at the crater Roden, the new installation of the visionary artist James Turrell, located in the Painted Desert in Arizona. This unique experience will unveil songs arranged by West in the tradition of the gospel, as well as pieces of his new album Jesus is King,” said a spokesperson of Imax in a press release.
The documentary will give the tone of the new album of Kanye West, also called “Jesus is king”. According to a close to the rapper, he apprêterait to totally abandon rap and devote himself solely to gospel music and soul.
“Kanye has also announced that it would no longer be of secular music. It will no longer be that of the gospel from now on.”
With songs like “Water,” “THE Monster”, “On God” or even “New Body”, whose titles have been revealed by his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter last September 28, the 9th album of Kanye West, initially baptized Yandhi, looks very spiritual.
IMax has also circulated the official poster of the documentary, “Jesus is king: A Kanye West experience”.
