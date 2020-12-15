CELEBRITIES

JESY NELSON LEAVES LITTLE MIX: PERRIE, LEIGH-ANNE AND JADE’S ANNOUNCEMENT AND STATEMENT

Posted on

The break that Jesy Nelson had taken from Little Mix has unfortunately turned into the one that fans feared the most: the singer has decided to leave the group after nine years.

It was Jesy herself who announced the news, which arrived after absences from some commitments a few weeks ago. The publicist of the singers was then specified that the 29-year-old would spend ” the additional time by Little Mix for private medical reasons .”

The artist made it known in a touching message that being in a band is having ” a cost on my mental health “ and that he finds ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “. She would now like to ” spend time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy “.

He thanked Mixers for nine years in Little Mix: ” the most incredible time of my life. We’ve accomplished things I never thought possible .”

Then the announcement: “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves instead of focusing on making others happy .” ” After thinking about it a lot and with a heavy heart, I announce that I am leaving Little Mix .”

This was followed by a statement from Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who confirmed that Little Mix will become a trio and gave their full support to Jesy Nelson’s decision, albeit saddened.

” It is a very sad time for all of us, but we fully support Jesy, ” they wrote, adding that it is very important that she does ” what is right for her mental health and well-being “.

On the future of the group, they assured: ” We are still enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to end “, giving the fans an appointment when we return on tour.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top