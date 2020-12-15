JESY NELSON LEAVES LITTLE MIX: PERRIE, LEIGH-ANNE AND JADE’S ANNOUNCEMENT AND STATEMENT

The break that Jesy Nelson had taken from Little Mix has unfortunately turned into the one that fans feared the most: the singer has decided to leave the group after nine years.

It was Jesy herself who announced the news, which arrived after absences from some commitments a few weeks ago. The publicist of the singers was then specified that the 29-year-old would spend ” the additional time by Little Mix for private medical reasons .”

The artist made it known in a touching message that being in a band is having ” a cost on my mental health “ and that he finds ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “. She would now like to ” spend time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy “.

He thanked Mixers for nine years in Little Mix: ” the most incredible time of my life. We’ve accomplished things I never thought possible .”

Then the announcement: “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves instead of focusing on making others happy .” ” After thinking about it a lot and with a heavy heart, I announce that I am leaving Little Mix .”

This was followed by a statement from Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who confirmed that Little Mix will become a trio and gave their full support to Jesy Nelson’s decision, albeit saddened.

” It is a very sad time for all of us, but we fully support Jesy, ” they wrote, adding that it is very important that she does ” what is right for her mental health and well-being “.

On the future of the group, they assured: ” We are still enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to end “, giving the fans an appointment when we return on tour.