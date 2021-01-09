CELEBRITIES

JESY NELSON POSTED A PHOTO OF HER NATURAL CURLY HAIR – AND IT’S GLORIOUS

Posted on

When it comes to hair and makeup,  Jesy Nelson has always got us excited by practicing everything from platinum to fiery red, from super long hair to super smooth bobs – and not forgetting the amazing makeup from last Halloween.

But one of our all-time favorite looks is sure to be the one she’s rocking right now: ahead of amazing, bouncy curls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jesynelson

The strong point of the hair look? The caramel crown, which adds such a cute definition to her brunette lengths.

But here’s the decisive argument: these glorious curls weren’t created with a curling iron, they’re Jesy’s natural curls.

In the Instagram post, Jesy tagged her hairstylist Chris Southern, who then explained on her personal account that she created the look starting from the 29-year-old’s natural curls:

” For this look, I worked with Jesy Nelson’s natural texture ”

Frankly, we are obsessed with Jesy’s curls. We also wonder if this change of look has to do with the singer’s decision to leave Little Mix after nine years.

In short, new year, new life, new hair.

Jesy’s latest album with the group is called  “Confetti”  and was released last November.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

154
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

143
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

136
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

134
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

131
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

98
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

97
CELEBRITIES

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

94
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

88
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

84
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

To Top