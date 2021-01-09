JESY NELSON POSTED A PHOTO OF HER NATURAL CURLY HAIR – AND IT’S GLORIOUS

When it comes to hair and makeup, Jesy Nelson has always got us excited by practicing everything from platinum to fiery red, from super long hair to super smooth bobs – and not forgetting the amazing makeup from last Halloween.

But one of our all-time favorite looks is sure to be the one she’s rocking right now: ahead of amazing, bouncy curls.

The strong point of the hair look? The caramel crown, which adds such a cute definition to her brunette lengths.

But here’s the decisive argument: these glorious curls weren’t created with a curling iron, they’re Jesy’s natural curls.

In the Instagram post, Jesy tagged her hairstylist Chris Southern, who then explained on her personal account that she created the look starting from the 29-year-old’s natural curls:

” For this look, I worked with Jesy Nelson’s natural texture ”

Frankly, we are obsessed with Jesy’s curls. We also wonder if this change of look has to do with the singer’s decision to leave Little Mix after nine years.

In short, new year, new life, new hair.

Jesy’s latest album with the group is called “Confetti” and was released last November.