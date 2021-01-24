JESY NELSON WOULD BE SINGLE AGAIN: THE STORY WITH SEAN SAGAR ENDED

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar would break up after nine months together.

Rumors about the breakup started when the singer and the actor deleted their respective tracks from their social accounts.

A source from The Sun told the alleged reasons for the end of the love story: ” Jesy and Sean have decided to take time apart. Things have not been going well between them lately .”

” Jesy has left Little Mix and is working hard on herself now, she has had to put herself in front of everything. The lockdown has to do with it too, which has made things even more difficult and so for now they have moved away ” he added.

As noted by the insider, Jesy Nelson had announced last December his decision to leave the Little Mix, after nine years in the group.

The artist had made it known in a touching message that being in a group was having ” a cost on my mental health “ and that he found ” the constant pressure and keeping expectations very hard “.

Jesy’s latest album with Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jade is called “Confetti” and was released last November.