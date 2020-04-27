Jillian Michaels has criticized the weight of Lizzo

The coach of celebrities, the most well-known for his work on “The Biggest Loser”, appeared on BuzzFeed News “http://rss.cnn.com/” AM-to-DM “on Wednesday, when the conversation turned to the singer of plus size.

"Why is this important? Why are we not celebrating his music?", Said Michaels. "' Cause it's not going to be great if she has diabetes."

Not that Michaels is not a fan.

"I love his music. My child loves his music," she said. "But there was never a moment where I say to myself" And I am so glad that she is overweight. "

Lizzo has recently announced that she was leaving Twitter because of the trolls and the people were quick to beat Michaels for his comments.

“Excuse me Jillian, diabetes is mostly hereditary”, has tweeted a person. “In spite of the weight. Go talk to someone else. XO.”

Michaels has responded to the reaction with a statement on his account Instagram official on Wednesday.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and just as deserving,” she wrote. “I am also convinced that we love each other enough to recognize that obesity leads to serious health consequences such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name a few.”

She added: “I would never do this to ANYONE and I hope that we will give the priority to our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

This is far from the first time that the weight of Lizzo been the subject of criticism.

Last month, she responded after the social commentator Boyce Watkins has tweeted that she was "popular" "because there is an obesity epidemic in America."

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we lie to them and simply tell them that they are going very well as they are,” tweeted Watkins. “Unfortunately, many of these people die of diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo applauds in return in a tweet.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and that I’m talented and that I do live an hour and a half to high energy, filled with love. The only person who should do better is you”, she tweeted. “Keep my name out of your mouth and look at yourself in the mirror before you come looking for me. Here is the attention that you have ordered.