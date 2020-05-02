Jim Carrey criticized for a joke about Margot Robbie

Jim Carrey has found himself under fire for having made a joke in bad taste by saying that according to him, Margot Robbie should his success to his physical.

The two stars were invited on the set of the Graham Norton Show this Friday, when the actor wanted to joke about the meteoric rise of the actress of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

“I wanted to talk to you because you’re great and I’m very happy for you. It is amazing that you’ve managed to go so far with physical defects are also obvious. It is pure talent”, he launched a Margot Robbie hilarious. But the fans have not appreciated.

“That’s what Jim Carrey just said to Margot Robbie she arrived there thanks to his physical ? I hate this guy to be honest, “pointed out one two on Twitter during the broadcast, while another praised the stoicism of the actress :” It was shameful ! I was grieved, but Margot has managed this idiot with grace and elegance “.

None of the two actors has made any comment on the controversy.