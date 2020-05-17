Jim Carrey destroys Donald Trump in a stunning and fun video

Jim Carrey is obviously not at all a fan of Donald Trump. The american comedian has posted an amazing video on the social networks in which… he coughs on the president of the United States.

Donald Trump was already not very popular within the world of american cinema. But the crisis related to the epidemic of coronavirus has only strengthened the unpopularity the president of the United States among the people, who are constantly criticizing it on the social networks and in interview. Recently, it is Holly Marie Combs (famous for her role of Piper in the series Charmed) that has loaded Donald Trump after the death of his grand-father of the coronavirus. Because the american president had repeatedly minimize the dangerousness of the virus, and multiplying the declarations of the surreal, such as this press conference at which he proposed to treat Us… injecting the disinfectant. After Brad Pitt, who has parodied this famous speech, it is another monument of american cinema that is taken to the president.

Jim Carrey coughs to the face of his president

Jim Carrey wishes obviously a lot of evil to his chair. The actor, 58-year-old, famous for his roles cults in Ace Ventura, The Truman Show, The Mask or Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind, has posted an amazing (but very funny) video on his Twitter account. On the bottom of a video of Donald Trump criticizing his predecessor, Barack Obama, the face of Jim Carrey appears… and begins to coughing on the president of the United Statesbefore blow and leave her handkerchief on the head of the husband of Melania.

A message that is violent and strong in reference to the attitude of Donald Trump, who has never desired to wear a mask since the beginning of the epidemic, and continually requests to the governors to put an end to the containment while the balance sheet is getting closer slowly but surely to the bar 10,000 deaths. The tackle of Jim Carrey has earned him tens of thousands of retweetsand as the often violent clashes of opinion between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump. Make America laugh again ?