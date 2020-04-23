Jim Starlin did a great SPOILER of the Eternals of Marvel

Share

The legendary Jim Starlin, creator of Thanos, has commented on one very important point of the plot of Marvel’s Eternals.

The legend of the comic Jim Starlin talk about some news that has been posted on The eternal Marvel while making a SPOILER of the movie. Although we will have to wait a long time to see it because his first has been postponed to February 2021, hope that we can soon have the trailer and all of the information that we have below will be confirmed.

“I understand that the history of Thanos is not completely finished,” said Jim Starlin. “They have already announced. I think a young Thanos appears in The Eternals from Marvel. I remember having read that somewhere. “

Speaking of the legacy of Thanos in the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jim Starlin continued: “They have made a lot of money with this type. I thus do not see it to be deleted soon. The comic book characters tend to have a longer life than the actors who work there. I look forward to seeing much more of Thanos in the future. “

Avengers: the End of the game will affect the film.

The leaders of Marvel’s Eternals have already said that the movie the Avengers: the End of the game, and the arrival of Thanos on Earth will be very important for this new episode. Probably thanks to the use of the Infinity Stones, these beings awaken to their powers. Something similar to what happened in the comics and that triggered a new war against the Deviants. This would explain that despite their power, mankind did not know. Just the opposite of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk or Thor.

The Marvel Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao, and has a casting spectacular directed by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

