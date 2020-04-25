Jimenez gets the goal of the title of Wolverhampton in the ePremier League

Editorial Mediotiempo

Raúl Jiménez is still determinarte for the Wolverhamptoneven in the midst of the stop football for coronavirus. Now it was the hero of the title of his team in the tournament virtual Premier League who won this Saturday her partner Diogo Jota.

In the Final duel of the EPremier League, Jack saw the faces with Trent Alexander Arnold of Liverpoolin a cute game that ended up tied to a goal, however there was no extra time or criminal, the tiebreaker would be the other party to ‘goal wins’.

Already in the decisive match, just was starting the second half when Vinegar was dislodged by a band, served long for the mexican striker who defined fast and the stick Alisson that could not avoid both.

???????? The moment Diogo Jota cemented his position as the best FIFA player in the Premier League. Diogo Jota scores the golden goal with Raul Jimenez against Liverpool in the final. ???? pic.twitter.com/oynouU1NZ5 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 25, 2020

It was as well as the Wolverhampton he was left with a tournament, which, unlike the choose MXit was done by direct elimination.

ROUND OF THE PREMIER REAL

The Premier League study to resume the season on the 8th of June and the end of the English championship of football on July 27published this Saturday The Times. When suspended, the championship in mid-march by the pandemic new coronavirusrestated 92 matches for the final tournament, while the title fight seemed to be clearly inclined in favour of the Liverpool, who carries 30 years of waiting to re-conquer the English league.