Jimmy Fallon apologised for a “blackface” dating back to 2000

On Monday, a user dug up the video of a very old episode of “Saturday Night Live” where Jimmy Fallon had blackened the face of a parody of comedian Chris Rock in one of the skits from the show. A disguise called “blackface” which is today the most widespread criticism on social media and a hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

Related Post: See the daughter of Jimmy Fallon crush his interview with Halle Berry two times