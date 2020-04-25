Jimmy Fallon interrupted in the full interview by her daughter who has lost a tooth (VIDEO)

Even Jimmy Fallon, one of the organisers american the most popular in the country, experiencing the joys of teleworking. Tuesday, 7 April, during his show The Tonight Showthe facilitator was talking with the singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson of their life in confinement and of the actions that the couple had put in place to help the needy during this health crisis.

But the daughter of Jimmy Fallon, Winnie, age 6, wanted to share it with his father, a new exceptional, landing in the middle of the interview, obviously very excited : “Dad, I lost a tooth !“Warmly congratulated by his father and by Ciara and Russell Wilson, the little girl was able to make the state of its dentition to the camera. “How it happened ?“he wanted to know the singer.

“Mom has put a string around my tooth to pull it out and it worked !“explained the little girl. Ciara then told that when his son had lost his tooth, it was because his sister had given him a blow with his arm ! Remains to know if the little mouse went to visit the little Winnie…

M-C. C