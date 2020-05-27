Jimmy Fallon “very sorry” for the sketch Blackface, 2000 Saturday Night Live | News Ents & Arts

The american tv host of late night, Jimmy Fallon, apologized for wearing blackface during a skit from Saturday Night Live (SNL) 20 years ago.

The star of NBC’s Tonight Show can be seen with a dark makeup in the scene, where he represented his colleague, comedian and member of the distribution of SNL, Chris Rock, appearing in a talk show.

In 2000, when I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pass me to Chris Rock in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I’m really sorry to have made this decision indisputably offensive and I thank you all for having me held responsible. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Fallon tweeted: “In 2000, when I was on SNL, I made the terrible decision to pass me to Chris Rock in blackface.

“There is no excuse for this.

“I’m really sorry to have made this decision indisputably offensive and I thank you all for having me held responsible.”

Fallon appeared on SNL from 1998 to 2004, when he left the series to pursue a film career, appearing in several films, including alongside Drew Barrymore in the comedy Fever Pitch in 2005.

He later became the sixth permanent host of The Tonight Show in 2014.

Image:

Jimmy Fallon became the sixth permanent host of the Tonight Show in 2014



Information according to which such a clip was appeared for the first time in the american media in February 2019 and Tuesday, the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty has begun to make its way on Twitter.

This is not the first time that a star white SNL is played in a role in black in the series.

In 1984, the actor Billy Crystal has interpreted Sammy Davis Jr, and more recently, Fred Armisen has usurped the former american president, Barack Obama.

Image:

Jimmy Fallon starred with Drew Barrymore in the comedy Fever Pitch in 2005



Robert Downey Jr and actress Sarah Silverman has also been criticised for wearing a black face, while the host of late Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, has also been criticised for wearing makeup to pretend to be Oprah Winfrey.

Last September, the prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau apologized for dressing up in blackface for a party in the 1990s, stating that “the layers of privilege” from which he has benefited, which meant that he did not see that it was racist.

He made a statement after the publication of images of him doing it two more times, which was almost enough to derail his re-election campaign.