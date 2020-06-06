JJ Abrams next Superman director with Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill had announced to be starting for the second installment of Man of Steel. Superman could, therefore, return with JJ Abrams.

During the Comics Con of 2019, Henry Cavill announced to be for a sequel to Man of Steel. But if nothing is official it could be that the next Superman will be directed by the very famous JJ Abrams.

What better way to make a Superman than JJ Abrams? The director of Star Wars, could, therefore, return to the front of the stage and return, this time, to the DC Universe. A great gift for the franchise!

Rumors, therefore, announce that JJ Abrams has signed to direct the next Superman. But these are only rumors of course! This rumor spreads after the video of John Campea, a film critic known for his leaks.

He, therefore, announces on his Youtube video that the next Superman will be directed by JJ Abrams and that he will have Henry Cavill as the main actor in the role of Superman. While this may be true, it may turn out to be false too.

SUPERMAN: JJ ABRAMS AS A DIRECTOR?

It is obviously necessary to take tweezers with these rumors which circulate on the Web. Warner Bross has announced absolutely nothing publicly, we don’t even know yet if a part 2 of Man of Steel will be released in theaters.

For the moment all we know is that a new Wonder Woman should be released on August 14. For Superman, Warner Bross has announced nothing. It could, therefore, be that a reboot takes place or a continuation.

Superman being a full-fledged hero of DC, it is mandatory that he returns to the big screen, but in what form? We don’t even know if Henry Cavill will be part of the trip. Lots of unanswered questions!

In short, you will have to wait for concrete answers. But it is true that a Man of Steel directed by JJ Abrams makes your mouth water when you think about it! Case to follow.