Joaquín Laso confirms lawsuit against Atletico San Luis

The argentine and former player of Atletico San Luis, Joaquín Laso confirmed that there is a demand on his part towards his former club of mexican soccer, for more than a a million and a half dollars, for breach of contract, unjustified and other debts.

Though the today’s defender Club Atletico Rosario Central of the Superliga Argentinachose not to issue statements on the issue, said that the information that has emerged from a half-argentino is true and leave everything in the hands of your attorney, so that you can give resolution to your claim.

“I don’t have much to say, the info that came out is real“he replied briefly to the own Laso, questioning his stance on the conflict that points out it made him come to the FIFA through a lengthy document, where is demand the club potosino in an amount of 1.593.818, $ 15, according to the portal AM.

The conflict between the player and the Atletico San Luis emerged at the end of 2019, when the argentine did not enter the plans of the team for the tournament Closing 2020after just six months of coming to the institution. Participated in 11 games Liga MX, all as owner and when he was informed that he no longer had a chance in the first team, was not well accepted by the defence and both parties failed to reach an agreement for his departure. Laso left the club, backed up by the article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of players of FIFAbut without issuing the claim against the same.

Finally, said that until now he has not had any contact with his former club, because his lawyer is the one who is in the process of it all. “With me nothing, the topic is driving my lawyer and the truth I do not know if there will be contacted,” he said.