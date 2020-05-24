Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, soon to be parents : the actress is pregnant

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are about to become parents for the first time. The actress of 35 years would be six months pregnant, according to the information of “Page Six”.

They form one of the couples most glamorous of all Hollywood. The two actors stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will soon become parents for the first time. According to the information of Page Sixon Monday 18 may, the actress of 35 years would be pregnant about six months. A happy event for the couple which spins the perfect love since four years.

The two actors are encountered in 2012on the set of the film Her, Spike Jonze. But this is only a few years later, in 2016, that their romance is bornafter being left on the shooting of the film Marie Madeleine, Garth Davis. Then, the two actors vegan activists and animal advocates are engaged in July 2019. Since the beginning of their romance, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara do not appear often in the spotlight and on the red carpet. Except at the last academy awards ceremony, during which the comedian to 45-year-old has been rewarded for his role in the film Jokerby Todd Phillips. Confined to their home of Los Angeles, all the two have been spotted a few times since the confinement period.

A baby bump already imposing

The last appearance of Rooney Mara dates back to 10 may. The former star of Millenium has been photographed in the streets of Los Angeles, then she went to the home of her sister, Kate Mara. For this walk in the sunny streets, Rooney Mara wore a jogging black and a large sweat-shirt ; loose clothing that hiding her baby bump. On the 24th of April last, also, the mom-to-be had been noticed taking a walk, with a mask of protection, of new dressed in a loose-fitting and comfortable. However, on one of the photos, we can notice that Rooney Mara puts his hand on her belly. An index on pregnancy…

