Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, soon to be parents : the actress is pregnant

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are about to become parents for the first time. The actress of 35 years would be six months pregnant, according to the information of “Page Six”.
They form one of the couples most glamorous of all Hollywood. The two actors stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will soon become parents for the first time. According to the information of Page Sixon Monday 18 may, the actress of 35 years would be pregnant about six months. A happy event for the couple which spins the perfect love since four years.
The two actors are encountered in 2012on the set of the film Her, Spike Jonze. But this is only a few years later, in 2016, that their romance is bornafter being left on the shooting of the film Marie Madeleine, Garth Davis. Then, the two actors vegan activists and animal advocates are engaged in July 2019. Since the beginning of their romance, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara do not appear often in the spotlight and on the red carpet. Except at the last academy awards ceremony, during which the comedian to 45-year-old has been rewarded for his role in the film Jokerby Todd Phillips. Confined to their home of Los Angeles, all the two have been spotted a few times since the confinement period.
A baby bump already imposing
The last appearance of Rooney Mara dates back to 10 may. The former star of Millenium has been photographed in the streets of Los Angeles, then she went to the home of her sister, Kate Mara. For this walk in the sunny streets, Rooney Mara wore a jogging black and a large sweat-shirt ; loose clothing that hiding her baby bump. On the 24th of April last, also, the mom-to-be had been noticed taking a walk, with a mask of protection, of new dressed in a loose-fitting and comfortable. However, on one of the photos, we can notice that Rooney Mara puts his hand on her belly. An index on pregnancy…
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix at The 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Joaquin Phoenix hugs girlfriend Rooney Mara after winning the Oscar
Joaquin Phoenix hugs Rooney Mara after winning the Oscar
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara – Photocall of the 77th annual ceremony of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, January 5, 2020.
Joaquin Phoenix and his girlfriend Rooney Mara at the premiere of Wild at the théâtre TCL Chinese in Los Angeles on September 28, 2019
Wild Premiere – Los Angeles. 28 Sep 2019 Pictured: Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara.
Joaquin Phoenix and his girlfriend Rooney Mara during a photocall of the arrival of the 92nd Oscars 2020 at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California, Usa, on 9 February 2020.
Joaquin Phoenix and his girlfriend Rooney Mara in the boat during the 76th Venice Film Festival, the venice film Festival in Venice, Italy on August 31, 2019.
Rooney Mara bring flowers and a gift to his sister Kate for her first mother's day in Los Angeles, may 10, 2020.
Rooney Mara bring flowers and a gift to his sister Kate for her first mother's day in Los Angeles, may 10, 2020.
Rooney Mara, equipped with a mask, is walking around in Los Angeles with loose clothing that could be a harbinger of a future happy event. The bride of J. Phoenix would have even preferred to drink a toast with water instead of wine during a toast, according to a witness of the scene. April 23, 2020.
Rooney Mara, equipped with a mask, is walking around in Los Angeles with loose clothing that could be a harbinger of a future happy event. The bride of J. Phoenix would have even preferred to drink a toast with water instead of wine during a toast, according to a witness of the scene. April 23, 2020.
Rooney Mara and her boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix do a hike on the heights of Los Angeles February 2, 2018.
Rooney Mara and her boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix do a hike on the heights of Los Angeles February 2, 2018.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara got engaged – Joaquin Phoenix and his girlfriend Rooney Mara went to do the shopping at Apple in Sherman Oaks on February 17, 2018.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are engaged, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are committed in the defence of the cause of animal in Los Angeles, June 2, 2019
Rooney Mara and her boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix hold dead animals at a march in favour of animal rights in Los Angeles on June 1, 2019.