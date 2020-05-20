Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara: the family is growing! | Noovo

A baby Hollywood more by 2020!

The rumor that short was recently transformed into a new quasi-confirmed! In fact, the couple formed by Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix would be the point of hosting a baby for the fall, according to sources. The duo, who has always been pretty discreet about their relationship, would be at nearly 6 months pregnant already!

They are perfect together!

There is no doubt, Joaquin and Rooney are made for each other! Their personalities are reserved and their beliefs have made it so that the two stars have had a coup de foudre on the set of Her a few years ago, and they have also had the opportunity to work together for the film Mary Magdalene. The couple has been seen together for the first time in January 2017 at a retirement well-being, and have subsequently walked the red carpet of the Cannes film Festival a few months later!

It was also noticed that the actress wore on her finger a ring with a large diamond in the past year, but their engagement were never confirmed. It would seem, therefore, that the actress of 35 years old is pregnant for almost 6 months already, and Joaquin would be also very present and accompany her sweet to all appointments for follow-ups.

The actress was reportedly spotted at a recent outing for mother’s day and her little tummy looked, obviously! Rooney is therefore added to the list of stars who are waiting now a baby, which Jennifer Lawrence and Katy Perry!

