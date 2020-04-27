Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio… these stars nominated at the 92nd ceremony !

After the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice”s Awards, the time of the Oscars rang. Monday, 13 January has been unveiled the list of nominees in this 92nd ceremony.

The Joker Todd Phillips stands out, with 11 Oscar nominations, including best film, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Following, The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, the drama of war Sam Mendes, 1917, with 10 nominations. These films will be in competition with Le Mans 66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, the Marriage Story, and Pest for the best film.

Note that any filmmaker of women has been selected for the Oscar of best director. The film, The Wretched of Ladj Ly has been nominated in the category of “best international film” at the Oscars.

The event will take place live on February 9, next.

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations 2020:

Best movie :

Le Mans 66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Daughters of Dr. March

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Best director :

The Irishman (Martin Scorcese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendes)

Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon ho)

Best actress in a leading role :

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (The Filles du Dr March)

Charlize Theron (Scandal)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best actor in a leading role :

Antonio Banderas (Bread & Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best supporting role female :

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (The Filles du Dr March)

Margot Robbie (Scandal)

Best male supporting role :

Tom Hanks (A friend special)

Anthony Hopkins (The two popes)

Al Pascino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood)

Best music film :

Joker

The Daughters of Dr. March

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars 9

Best original song :

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) of Elton John & Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You ” (Breakthrough) of Diane Warren

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Stand Up (Harriet) of Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best foreign film :

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Bread & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best documentary short film :

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best original screenplay :

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best adaptation :

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Daughters of Dr. March

The Two Popes

Best documentary :

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best short film :

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best animated Film

Dragons : The hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short :

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

The Oscar technical

Best set design :

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best photography :

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Best costumes :

The Irishman

Jojo Rabit

Joker

The Daughters of Dr. March

Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood

Best sound (editing) :

Le Mans 66

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars 9

Best sound (mixing) :

Ad Astra

Le Mans 66

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best special effects :

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars 9

Best makeup and hairstyle :

Scandal

Joker

Judy

Evil 2

1917

Best editing :

Le Mans 66

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite