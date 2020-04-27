Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio… these stars nominated at the 92nd ceremony !

After the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice”s Awards, the time of the Oscars rang. Monday, 13 January has been unveiled the list of nominees in this 92nd ceremony.
The Joker Todd Phillips stands out, with 11 Oscar nominations, including best film, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.
Following, The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, the drama of war Sam Mendes, 1917, with 10 nominations. These films will be in competition with Le Mans 66, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, the Marriage Story, and Pest for the best film.
Note that any filmmaker of women has been selected for the Oscar of best director. The film, The Wretched of Ladj Ly has been nominated in the category of “best international film” at the Oscars.
The event will take place live on February 9, next.
Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations 2020:
Best movie :
Le Mans 66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The Daughters of Dr. March
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Best director :
The Irishman (Martin Scorcese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon ho)
Best actress in a leading role :
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (The Filles du Dr March)
Charlize Theron (Scandal)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best actor in a leading role :
Antonio Banderas (Bread & Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best supporting role female :
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (The Filles du Dr March)
Margot Robbie (Scandal)
Best male supporting role :
Tom Hanks (A friend special)
Anthony Hopkins (The two popes)
Al Pascino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood)
Best music film :
Joker
The Daughters of Dr. March
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars 9
Best original song :
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) Randy Newman
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) of Elton John & Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You ” (Breakthrough) of Diane Warren
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Stand Up (Harriet) of Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best foreign film :
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Bread & Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best documentary short film :
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best original screenplay :
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best adaptation :
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The Daughters of Dr. March
The Two Popes
Best documentary :
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best short film :
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Best animated Film
Dragons : The hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short :
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
The Oscar technical
Best set design :
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best photography :
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Best costumes :
The Irishman
Jojo Rabit
Joker
The Daughters of Dr. March
Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood
Best sound (editing) :
Le Mans 66
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars 9
Best sound (mixing) :
Ad Astra
Le Mans 66
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best special effects :
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars 9
Best makeup and hairstyle :
Scandal
Joker
Judy
Evil 2
1917
Best editing :
Le Mans 66
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite