Joe Biden in the face of Donald Trump that are the Dream of Joe and the commander in tweet? – rts.ch

THOSE WHO SUPPORT TRUMP

Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump: “I’m proud of my husband, that this government and all of our family have made on behalf of the american people in such a short time. He really, really loves this country and will continue to work in your name as long as possible.”

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump: “When I am in disagreement with my father, he knows.”

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump: “We are all very proud of you.”

Mike Pence, vice-president: “More Americans are working today than ever before, thanks to Trump. We have more than four years as president of Donald Trump at the White House.”

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of State: “I am proud to serve under his strong leadership, and I wish you the strength and courage to continue at the head of this great nation.”

Mike Meadows, head of cabinet of the White House: “A low rate of record unemployment, seven million new jobs, rising wages, a defense rebuilt, the terrorists are eliminated, an improvement of the security in the borders, new trade agreements “America First”, the judges originalistes. And much more, a big thank you to president Donald Trump.”

Kevin McCarthy, a leader of the republicans in the house of representatives: “Isn’t it great to have a president that respects their promises? The president has met with so many promises that he loves me to me to say that he was respected more for what he has done”.

THOSE WHO CRITICIZE TRUMP

Joe Biden, the presidential candidate: “This is a perfect imbecile.”

Bernie Sanders, a former candidate for the nomination and a democrat: “The most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

Michael Bloomberg, the former candidate for the nomination and a democrat: “We know that a lot of people in common in New York. Behind your back, they are laughing at you, and you agree with the clown show.”

Colin Powell, former secretary of State George W. Bush: “He lied to all the time.”

Jim Mattis, the former minister of Defence, Donald Trump: “Donald Trump is the first president that does not try to gather the American people.”

THOSE WHO SUPPORT BIDEN

Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden: “I think Joe is the best qualified, they will be ready from the first day. It’s going to be a commander-in-chief strong, he knows that the work, which has experience”.

Ashley Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden: “I think that he is going to make a fantastic president, exactly what the country needs.”

Barack Obama, the former president of the united States: “After having chosen Joe to be my vice-president was one of the best decisions that I’ve made and has become a close friend. I think Joe has all the qualities that we want to see in a president, he has the temperament and the experience to guide us through some of our darkest hours and we heal over a long period of recovery.”

Hillary Clinton, a candidate for the presidency in 2016: “I saw Joe bring people together. We have many values in common, the same work ethic, the same beliefs in the U. s., the same interest in the family. We need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden.”

Bernie Sanders, a former candidate for the nomination and a democrat: “I will do everything in my power to help elect Joe. We do not agree on all issues, but now, my job is not only to mobilize my followers, but to do all that I can gather the game for the Triumph is not elected.”

Bill Bradley, former democratic senator and friend of Joe Biden: “Joe is Joe, no fireworks.”

Steve Israel, a former democratic representative from New York: “For many politicians, empathy is not a strategy. For Joe Biden, is a second nature.”

THOSE WHO CRITICIZE BIDEN

Donald Trump, president of the united States: “Joe’s asleep we can not led to the greatness, it is for this reason that I’m here.”

Mike Pence, vice-president of the united States: “We see in Joe Biden a willingness to align themselves with the people who do damage in the streets, kill innocent civilians, and the officials responsible for the implementation of the laws.”

Rudy Giuliani, the attorney for Donald Trump and the former mayor of New York: “I have known Joe since 1976, and that he might be the man most stupid I’ve ever heard.”

Cory Booker, democratic senator from New Jersey “Many are concerned about the ability of Joe Biden to the brand of the test without tripping.”