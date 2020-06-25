Joe Exotic is no longer in solitary confinement… Kendall Jenner made the promo of your make-up in the underwear…

The former king of the tigers, Joe Exotic — PictureLux / Starface



June 25, 2020

Joe Exotic is no longer in solitary confinement

The situation of Joe Exotic began slightly to improve. If he remains in prison, sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to assassinate his rival, Carole Baskin, is now out of the segregation cell in which he was held.

After that an agent of the star Tiger Kingnow it would be taken care of, “as it deserves” in a space that facilitates good health care with a window. According to the representative of the former guardian of the zoo, it is thanks to his fans as Joe Exotic has been able to receive the care they need. Of what to encourage his admirers to continue their efforts to free him.

Kendall Jenner made the promo of your make-up in the underwear

For the first time, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are collaborating on the brand this last. And to announce the launch of the fruit of his work, Kendall Jenner has wanted to celebrate the occasion with a series of very hot pics. The eldest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner poses in underwear, or lying down on all fours in what appeared to be her bed.

“I put the collab Kendall x Kylie, and not much more “, it says in the caption of a photo where she appears with sulky pout feature.

Already close to 6 million likes in less than 24 hours, a good score, even for a star of the social networks !

Zooey Deschanel is officially divorced

The marriage of Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik are officially ended. The actress announced their separation last September and after

The Explosionthe decision of the justice was endorsed at the beginning of June. Always according to the publication, the star, reportedly requested that the couple’s children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf, respectively, 4 and 3 years, to be able to add the name of Deschanel to that of Pechenik, in the official documents. Request accepted by the justice, which states that its legal name will remain Pechenik.

Zooey Deschanel is in a relationship with another man, Jonathan Scott, whom he met during the filming of the program Carpool Karaoke.