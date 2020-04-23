Joe Exotic, the hero of “Tiger King”, has more style than it seems

Printed shirts, belts, western, and work jackets can be found in the wardrobe of the American in the 200 tigers, star of the documentary series Netflix.

Si you are a subscriber to Netflix, it is difficult to miss Tiger King (in The kingdom of beasts)the documentary series of the u.s. giant of streaming, where you will meet many breeders of tigers in the United States.

More than the plot addictive around the attempted murder of Caroline Baskin, one of the brooders, what fascinates, it’s the personality – and the look – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic. It must be said that the former owner of the G. W Zoo, in Oklahoma, knows how to get noticed : between his music videos for his songs, to country, his political aspirations (he was, in 2018, unsuccessful candidate for the nomination libertarienne for the elections to the post of governor of Oklahoma) and his shirts, Joe attracts the eye.