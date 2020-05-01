Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating 30 years of the singer with style

Friday night, Joe Jonas was surrounded by his wife, Sophie Turner to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

It is a summer of 2019 is loaded with happy events for Joe Jonas. Two months after marrying the one who shared his life for nearly three years, the actress from “Game of Thrones” Sophie Turner, the singer has been celebrating this week of his 30th birthday (he was born on the 15th of August). While he is currently on american roads with his brothers Nick and Kevin for their tour “Happiness Begins”, the artist has, therefore, been able to count on the support of his wife during the concert given on Thursday in Washington during which the latter made him blow out his candles.

The next day, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were Nick, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin and his wife Danielle, for a great birthday party celebrated at Cipriani’s in New York in the presence of many relatives. The themes were all found, as it was a special evening, “James Bond”.

Decked in a white suit and black with a bow tie, the singer happened to chic and radiant in the arms of his companion, and beautiful in a long blue dress and low-cut and slit. On Instagram, the actress of 23 years has delighted fans by sharing a photo of the festivities.

