Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner give 100 meals to health care workers

2020-04-21 02:30:06

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sent 100 meals to healthcare professionals in Los Angeles, in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The singer of the Jonas Brothers and star of Game of Thrones – waiting for the first child of the couple have reached out to those who are working directly to save lives in the context of the global health crisis, by donating 100 hot dishes.

Joe and Sophie have sent the meal at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital in the framework of the campaign, Fueling the Fearless, which aims to hire local restaurants who are struggling to make ends meet due to the crisis.

The news was confirmed by Fueling the Fearless on their account Instagram, where they thanked the couple for their contributions, as well as the manager of the Jonas Brothers, Phil McIntyre and his wife, Shonda McIntyre.

They wrote: “A BIG THANK you to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre to have donated 100 meals to the hospital East THE Doctors.

“This hospital is at the heart of the city centre and serves a community that is very disadvantaged with resources and support limited. The staff works tirelessly to take care of the community and of those who are often forgotten. Through this type of sponsorship is fully paid, @alikisgreektaverna and its donors bring a moment of relief for a staff to be very grateful. A hot meal makes them know that we are all in the same boat.

“Once again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre to have taken care of the nurses and doctors of Los Angeles. #Eastla #healthcareheroes (sic)”

The act kind comes after other stars have also made a donation to the cause, as Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson has recently shared some tacos with a local hospital.

Several celebrities have donated money to charities in order to provide relief and to fund research on the healing, while some have chosen to help directly in the manufacture of life-saving supplies such as Kylie Jenner and her brand of skin care Kylie Skin, which has recently confirmed that it would begin to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers to employees of hospitals in California.

Keywords: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

