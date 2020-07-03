Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is “very busy”: they are preparing for the arrival of your son! – News Of Joe Jonas

A couple of weeks ago, the photos of Sophie Turner, baby bump emerging, have been circulating on the web. The rumors were true: the actress from “Game of Thrones” expecting a happy event, along with his colleague Joe Jonas. The lovebirds, married since the year 2019, therefore, will be happy parents in a couple of weeks.

Several sources close to the couple have spoken about their new journal to the expectation of the arrival of your baby. And during this period of health crisis, the lovers took advantage of the time confined to their homes to organize and decorate your home: “A family home, awesome”described even to a loved one in the column of People.

He settled in his new home, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also the baby’s room: “They prepare for the birthone can read also. They are both very happy.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas inseparable

Confined together, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas have taken advantage of these few weeks to enjoy their last few weeks to two. In an interview with Conan O’brien, the actress has also revealed would have loved to be in confinement with her husband: “Everything seems to be in my favor here because Joe is very sociable. So I had problems to lock and do it to spend time with me, so it’s a bit like a prison for him, but it is great for me.”

Always very discreet about his private life, the young couple has not given any detail as to the date of birth and the sex of their child.