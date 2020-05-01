Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner : mourning after a tragic accident

The year 2019 was to be all things to Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas. Married in two ceremonies (one in Las Vegas and one in France), the lovers were then taken advantage of some vacation days in the sun to rest and have a good time. In short, everything seemed absolutely perfect. But the return to reality and to New York was very complicated…

A car accident

Lover of animals, and particularly dogs, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have faced the accidental death of their dog Waldo. The latter died after being struck by a car during a ride with a passerby. Frightened by a noise, the dog escaped and was struck.

Very shocked, the couple was immediately lodge a complaint at the police station. It will definitely require time to love before you accept and recover from the death of their dog, they will still be able to count on the loving presence and reassurance of their other dog Porky, adopted there is a little more than a year.