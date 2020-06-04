Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the rumors of a possible pregnancy grow

1/5

In early February, several sources have reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were waiting for the arrival of your first childbut so far, they have not yet achieved anything, but Turner was captured with a different look.

Last Friday, the couple has been caught trying to walk Beverlly hillsand judging by his dress and figure of the actress, everything indicates that rumors of pregnancy are really true.

Some media even say that the dress I was wearing is part of the section “Breastfeeding and maternity“From the online shop Doen.

This is not the only time, because it uses the last several days clothing wide enough compared to the way he dressed before, with clothes glued and senior short.

Rumors about a possible pregnancy started after the actress has posed to the SAG Awards with a dress fuchsia by Louis Vuitton in which some of his followers have appreciated a belly a little bulky.

The couple married twicethe first occurred in June 2019 to Las Vegas, during a ceremony, they decided to legalise their marriage before celebrating something bigger.

A month later, they made the great feast, an event in Paris in the romantic Château de Tourreau to Sarrians.

The sweet couple met through Hailee Steinfeld, who has also helped us to become a couple and the story began in 2016 in the MTV Europe Music Awards.

In January 2017, Sophie Turner has published a picture of Joe Jonas on his account of Instagram, which was taken as final confirmation of the relationship that had been the subject of rumors for months.

Even if none confirmed or commented something about the pregnancy supposed to, I would certainly make it one of the favorite couples of all the world.

