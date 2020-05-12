Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: their blunder at their wedding in Las Vegas unveiled – News Joe Jonas

The union between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has not gone unnoticed. And for good reason, on 1 may 2019, the lovebirds chose to get married in Las Vegas and in front of the official look-alike of Elvis Presley: “We had to marry legally in the United States, so we thought this would be really fun to meet all of our friends, to invite them to a wedding impromptu”, said Joe Jonas in the columns of the magazine GQ.

Among the guests this day there: Diplo, or Khalid but also Nick and Kevin Jonas, along with their partner’s respective including actress Priyanka Chopra. If at the beginning, this event should remain a secret, the images revealed by Diplo have made the tour of the Canvas… much to The dismay of the newlyweds!

As the parents of Joe Jonas were not aware of this ceremony! “We exploded in the face because my parents have called me the next morning and they told me: ‘You just get married?’. And I realized that I said everyone but I forgot to tell my parents. Then, the children, make sure you tell your parents when you get married legally.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: marriage frenchy!

A few weeks after the ceremony in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have chosen France for their wedding top secret. Lovers have opted for the sumptuous Castle Martinay in the Vaucluse in order to consolidate their love.

Saturday June 29, 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have left an indelible mark on their history. And this time, the parents of the couple were indeed present for the event!