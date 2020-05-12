Joe Jonas : check out ” Rock Bottom “, the duet between DNCE and Hailee Steinfeld! – News Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas starts the year in style !

After

a long absence of the music, Joe Jonas hits hard with DNCE !

Their first single, ” Cake by the Ocean “, from the album ” SWAAY

“, tops on the waves in the end of last year. In addition to its

success in radio, Joe Jonas is also back in the cinema, and not

no matter how ! lI has played recently in two feature films, ” The

Highway Is for Gamblers “, and one of the films most anticipated of 2016, ”

Zoolander 2 “. Suffice to say that all of her smiles !

And he will be able to operate soon all of his energy on stage, since the tour of Selena Gomez starts in a little over two months ago and that he leaves on the roads with it !

©Cover Media