Joe Jonas commemorates three years of engagement to Sophie Turner

Joe posted a photo of him kissing Sophie’s head while flaunting her engagement ring.

It’s been three years since actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got engaged.

In his Instagram stories, Joe posted a photo of him planting a kiss on Sophie’s head while flaunting his engagement ring.

“Today three years ago Sophie said yes,” Joe titled the image.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and are now parents to a daughter, Willa.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

The following month, they had another lavish ceremony in France.