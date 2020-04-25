Joe Jonas is a “work of art”

2020-03-21 20:30:06

Sophie Turner has described her husband Joe Jonas of”work of art”.

The star of “ Game of Thrones ” was full of praise for her husband as she answered questions from her fans on Instagram to pass the time during the self-isolation.

When asked what was his work of art, favorite, she admitted that it was his spouse, while she has also revealed that ‘Fly With Me’ and ‘Hesitate’ were his favourite songs of Jonas Brothers.

During this time, Joe had previously called Sophie “the love of his life”.

The singer 30-year-old – who married Sophie in 2019 – has published a tribute of praise to the actress on Instagram for celebrating recently her 24th birthday.

Next to a photo of Sophie, he wrote: “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Life is better with you. [love heart emoji] (sic) ”

It is thought that the happy couple expecting their first baby together, an insider has recently stated that starting a family was always in the cards for the couple, because both wanted children for some time.

The source said: “Having children and starting a family was part of the plan of Joe and Sophie. They always knew they wanted children.”

The actress – who has had 24 years last month – is expected to give birth in the “middle of summer”, and the couple would be “extremely excited” at the idea of expanding her family.

Another source said: “They recently told their families and everyone is thrilled and so happy for them.”

The duo of celebrities has been married since may of last year, while they were walking in the alley in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards 2019. The marriage was broadcast live by Diplo, with Sophie spotted wearing a combination Bezva to $ 650 on the day of his arrival.

Sophie and Joe, 30 years old, have also organized an official ceremony for family and friends in France in June of last year.

