Joe Jonas reveals the ultimatum Harry Potter Sophie Turner before going out with him

Joe Jonas has revealed that Sophie Turner had given him an ultimatum “Harry Potter” before they begin to go out together.

The singer of 30 years has revealed how the star of “ Game of Thrones ” is such a big fan of the movies of witches – which have been adapted for the big screen from J. K. The saga of the book of Rowling – and she wanted her man to have experienced the franchise.

Appearing in “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, he revealed: “Sophie, she said:” Listen, if we’re getting married “and it was in fact:” If you want to go out with me, you have to watch the Harry ‘Potters’ ‘.

“Because every Christmas, for those of you watching who do not know, each Christmas in the Uk, they just distribute and play” Harry Potter “, all of them.”

The hitmaker “Sucker” has admitted that he was “fallen in love” series of films, and in return, he insisted that his wife returns him the favor by catching up on “Lord of the Rings” during the lockout.

And to complement their viewing, Joe explained how the married couple – who had tied the knot last year and who was waiting in February their first child together – had worked on “many” sets of Lego toys.

He added: “We have made three Lego the Lord of the Rings, we’ve made Hogwarts, the castle, which is like 7 000 pieces, the Batmobile and ‘Stranger Things’. We lack, therefore, of the options at this stage . ”

His comments come after it was revealed that Joe and Sophie, 24 years old, had sent 100 meals to health-care workers in Los Angeles in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The couple has sent meals to the hospital East Los Angeles Doctors in the framework of the campaign, Fueling the Fearless, which aims to hire local restaurants who are struggling to make ends meet due to the crisis.

The news was confirmed by Fueling the Fearless on their account Instagram, where they thanked the couple for their contributions, as well as the manager of the Jonas Brothers, Phil McIntyre and his wife, Shonda McIntyre.

They wrote: “A BIG THANK you to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre to have donated 100 meals to the hospital East THE Doctors.

“This hospital is at the heart of the city centre of Los Angeles and serves a community that is very disadvantaged with resources and support limited. The staff works tirelessly to take care of the community and of those who are often forgotten.

“Through this type of sponsorship is fully paid, @alikisgreektaverna and its donors bring a moment of relief to a personnel, very grateful. A hot meal makes them know that we are all in the same boat. (Sic)”

