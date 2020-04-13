Joe Jonas says that to be in containment with Sophie Turner is gorgeous

Willow Smith is more productive since she has stopped smoking of the drug.

The singer of 19 years has revealed that she has not used marijuana in the last three months, and that his decision had led it to achieve a number of ambitions, including the learning of Spanish and the practice of yoga.

She said in the last episode of the tv show ‘Red Table Talk’ aired on Facebook [et présentée par sa mère Jada Pinkett Smith]”I know that sounds corny, but just about the time I stopped smoking, I started to do a lot of yoga and I excelled because I put all of my energy.

“I was doing nothing else, and I said to myself, ‘Wow, and if I gave myself like that in any [le reste]? ‘

“And then I was really pushed to me to ask, ‘What is this that I’ve missed? What is this that I would have had to give me body, soul and spirit?'”

Willow also revealed the way in which this decision had impacted his social life.

She said: “When I stopped smoking, it has opened my eyes.

“There are so many people that I called friends in my life but who are far off. This really made me think”.

In addition, the grand-mother of Willow, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has also battled drug problems in the past.

Jada Pinkett Smith – the daughter of Adrienne – has mentioned in his show widely watched, the painful experiences of his own mother, such as “overdose” occurred at his coming.

The hollywood actress said: “My mother comes to speak of the many times she had overdosed, I did not know. I wasn’t aware of that.

“What’s great with Gam, and the one of the reasons why I wanted to shoot this episode, it is that it is in his 30th year of sobriety and that she has so much information to offer to those who are currently in the grip of addictions.”