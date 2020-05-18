Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Maika Monroe are out !

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe have walked their dog in the streets of Beverly Hills. For the occasion, they wore each a style very rock.

If the containment has ended in France, Los Angeles is expected to last until the end of July. But this does not prevent the actors to wander around. As well, Joe Keery and Maika Monroe have been sighted in the streets of Beverly Hills. MCE TV says it all !

The california sun stretched in the streets of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. A golden opportunity that Joe Keery and his girlfriend have taken advantage. In fact, the two lovebirds have embedded their teddy bear to make him do a little walk.

After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, thus, it is the turn of the star of Stranger Things to make the buzz on the web. The actor of 28 years and his girlfriend seemed to casual for their little tour on foot.

Moreover, the two stars of the film have generated a lot of reactions. In fact, neither Joe Keery, nor his lover were not wearing mask in the midst of a health crisis.

An act of a rebel, who may also be considered as unconscious. But do not panic, the two lovebirds seem to have respected the rules of social distancing.

Indeed, on the image line, Joe and Maika are beautiful and well alone with their dog in the streets of Beverly Hills. They also seem to be deep in conversation !

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe in fashion total look black !

In the photo, Joe Keery wearing a t-shirt black vintage effigy of the rock group of the 80s, Britny Fox. And to accompany his look of rockerhe also wears a black shorts and loafers matched, while taking his dog on a leash.

To top it all, his look was also enhanced by a black baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. Beside her, Maika wore a style that is too dark.

Black T-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and sunglasses black. This is how Joe Keery and his girlfriend have taken possession of THE !

