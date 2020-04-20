Joe Keery (Stranger Things) got hacked on Twitter, messages of a racist and sexual have been published without his knowledge

It stings ! If Joe Keery (Stranger Things) loves to surprise his fans by radically changing hair cut, this time, it is through words that he has created a real wind of panic on the Canvas. Finally… in Spite of him ! The actor has hacked his account Twitter and a small malignant was amused to publish many messages a little pleasant for everyone. The hacker did not hesitate to make the pass Joe Keery for a person racist by multiplying the about moved, but also by using messages with a strong sexual connotation. The individual promises to reveal sextapes, sharing of inappropriate pictures or even leaves words like : “I have the Coronavirus, I’m going to be meeting Juice WRLD now”, referring to the rapper who died some months ago. But that’s not all !

The one who has hacked the account Twitter Joe Keery has not hesitated to tackle Stranger Things but also to the co-stars of the actor with tweets to very hot. We could read messages such as : “I’ve been molested on the set of @strangerthings”, “@FinnSkata (Finn Wolfhard) has a tiny penis, naughty little bat***” or “Apparently @GatenM123 (Gaten Matarazzo) has been mounted by Gabe, Metex, Mint, Oscar and Simon. They have broken her teeth. Poor little guy.” To be clear, these are terrible attacks was shared by the hacker on the account Twitter Joe Keery. At the time when we write these lines, the actor Stranger Things has still not regained possession of his account, but he should not delay to remove all of these messages are vile. Now share a little beauty with a return on the beautiful couple’s story of Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things).