Joe Russo will write “Extraction 2” for Netflix

Joe Russo has entered into an agreement to write the script of ” Mining 2 “, the sequel to the action movie Chris Hemsworth, who made her debut on Netflix on April 24.

No other agreement has been concluded, but the production company Russo that he runs alongside his brother Anthony Russo, AGBO, hope that Hemsworth will return alongside director Sam Hargrave. Russo also wrote the screenplay for the first film.

Hemsworth plays the role of a Rake, a mercenary of the black operations tasked with rescuing the son who has been kidnapped by a drug lord of india to Dhaka, Bangladesh. Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwern and Hemsworth have produced action-thriller.

Also read: How the filmmakers of “extraction” have been successful this plan ill 11 minutes

On On Friday, Netflix announced on Twitter, “Extraction” is poised to become the greatest first film ever made on the platform, with 90 million households projected in the first four weeks.

For fans who have watched the film, “Extraction” ends in a way that would allow to Rake back in a sequel. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour have also played.

A spokesman for Russo has not yet responded to the request for comment from TheWrap.

Also read: Review of the film ” Extract “: You want to see Chris Hemsworth beat the hell out of everyone?

The other credits the recent Russo include the production of “Avengers: Infinity War” and ” Endgame “, and “Captain America: Civil War” and ” Captain America: The Winter Soldier “. He was also the producer of “Relic”, “21 Bridges” and “Mosul”. He is currently in post-production for ” Cherry “, starring Tom Holland, Kelli Berglund, Jack Reynor and Thomas Lennon.

He is represented by WME, Rogers & Cowen / PMK and Greenberg Glusker.

Deadline first reported the news.

The evolution of Chris Hemsworth: “Star Trek” to “Bad Times at the El Royale” (Photos)

It did not take long to . to realize that there was something with Chris Hemsworth, but Australia has kept this star in become for years. The Wrap takes a look at the career short but productive of the only man who could compete with Hugh Jackman for the power of the pure star in australia.

“Guinevere Jones” (2002)

The first appearance on screen Hemsworth is coming out with the permission of this fantasy series in australia, in which it appeared twice as the legendary king Arthur. Even then, it was clear that the long hair was his look.

Renown Pictures Corporation

“Home and elsewhere” (2004-07)

His role escape, the tower of Hemsworth as a dropout high school Kim Hyde was born after having auditioned for another role, but was refused. He has won Logie for the new talented male the most popular and, at the top of the popularity of his character, has participated in the fifth season of ” Dancing With the Stars Australia “. In may 2015, Hemsworth has returned to the show after having caught up with old friends on the shelf.

7 Network

“Star Trek” (2009)

For his first film role, Hemsworth appeared in “Star Trek” in the small but important role of George Kirk, the father of the legendary captain of the enterprise James T. Kirk (Chris Pine).

Paramount Pictures

“Thor” (2011)

The Aussie has finally broken out in America playing Thor, God of Thunder, in the eponymous film. He won the role on, among other things, the little brother Liam Hemsworth (” The Hunger Games “) and Tom Hiddleston, who was quickly hired him to play Loki.

Photos of Walt Disney

“The cabin in the woods” (2012)

Shot in 2009, and retained for a period of three years, “Cabin” has been acclaimed by critics and public for his skillful bunch of shots of horror.

Lionsgate

“The Avengers” (2012)

By far the biggest film of the year, “the Avengers” has praised Hemsworth and the rest of the casting at the top of the list A d’.. Oh, and it is that that is changing the way studios make movies in the foreseeable future.

Photos of Walt Disney

“Snow white and the huntsman” (2012)

Hemsworth continued his assault in 2012 with this fantastic film with Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron. Even though the film has received mixed reviews, it was a surprise success at the box-office with nearly $ 400 million in the world, making Hemsworth a star of good faith. Him and Theron will come back later for the rest of 2016, ” The Huntsman: Winter’s War “, with new team mates Jessica Chastain and Emily Blunt.

Images universal

“Red Dawn” (2012)

Yet another 2009 project that has been delayed until he can enjoy the success of ” the Avengers “, this remake of the cult classic from 1984 featured a pre-” Thor ” Hemsworth in the role originally played by Patrick Swayze.

Movies on the open road

“Rush” (2013)

Hemsworth has got some of the best reviews of his career for his portrayal of the great James Hunt race in the history of his rivalry with Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl).

Images universal

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Thanks to the persistence of ” Avengers “, “The Dark World” has far surpassed its predecessor at the box-office with nearly $ 645 million in the whole world. Some critics have also pointed out quickly that the chemistry is growing between Hemsworth and co-leader, Tom Hiddleston was an important factor in the success of the film.

Photos of Walt Disney

“Blackhat” (2015)

We would like to thank Hemsworth have tried new things (such as playing a pirate expert who looks like Chris Hemsworth), but “Blackhat” has become, by far, the biggest failure of the actor to this day and has been removed from theaters after only three weeks.

Images universal

“Avengers: age of Ultron” (2015)

Another success with the audience, “Age of Ultron” has garnered Hemsworth the public choice award for the actor of action movie favorite. However, the actor will admit later that it was at this time that he started “a little bored” of playing Thor.

Photos of Walt Disney

“Vacation” (2015)

Hemsworth tried out the pure comedy for the first time with the remake of the classic Chevy Chase in 1983. Although the film itself has been filmed, Hemsworth has received positive reviews for her debut in the comedy.

Photos of Warner Bros.

“At the heart of the sea” (2015)

For a man who has started a career based on the appearance of his body, give him the merit of having the courage to remove it for a role. To play Owen Chase, a captain of the sea, which has been stalled for months in the sea, Hemsworth has lost forty pounds by eating only 500 calories per day.

Photos of Warner Bros. / Instagram

“Ghostbusters” (2016)

Hemsworth has released his pieces of the comedy work by playing in front of some of the best actors working today: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. To have played a secretary idiot in a reversal of the trope of kind, intelligent, Hemsworth has received high marks from many critics.

Photos of Columbia

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Marvel has finally realized how to use the abilities comical Hemsworth for his role as the most famous: hire a director of comedy. Under the bar, Taika Waititi, Hemsworth (and the film) has reached new heights in the franchise, offering what many believe to be the best film of the series and one of the best Marvel movies overall.

Photos of Walt Disney

“Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Hemsworth is a sequel to “Ragnarok” with a role co-starring in ” Infinity War “, the climax of the MCU (at this point) and one of the outputs the most massive of all the studios in the history of cinema.

Photos of Walt Disney

“Bad times at the El Royale” (2018)

Hemsworth has once again teamed with her director in “The Cabin in the Woods’ Drew Goddard for the strange and surreal ” Bad Times at the Royal “. Hemsworth has played opposite Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm.

.

Previous slide

Next slide

The god of thunder has come a long way since his days as a star of the soap australian

It did not take long to . to realize that there was something with Chris Hemsworth, but Australia has kept this star in become for years. The Wrap takes a look at the career short but productive of the only man who could compete with Hugh Jackman for the power of the pure star in australia.