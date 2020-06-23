Joel Schumacher, director of “Batman” and ” free Fall “, is death

The american director Joel Schumacher died Monday, June 22, in New York, of cancer, at the age of 80 years, reports of “Variety “. The costume designer and screenwriter, is spent in the production in 1981 with a science-fiction film, ” The Woman narrows “.

Its initial successes are in your third and fourth movies, ” St. Elmo’s Fire “(1985) and “the lost Generation” (1987). He spins in various genres, including the horror film “The Experiment prohibited” (1990) and “free Fall” (1993); the latter is a thriller that is dark around an average American (played by Michael Douglas, who produced the movie) that hand back. “Free-fall” has been selected for the competition of the Cannes film festival in 1993.

Joel Schumacher success of Tim Burton’s series of ” Batman “, and directed “Batman Forever” (1995), with Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, that is a commercial success with $ 300 million in global revenues. But the next one, “Batman and Robin” with George Clooney as Batman and Arnold Schwarzenegger in superméchant, is criticized by the critics and a flop.

In the many films that runs below, a few examples are “8 mm” (1999), a thriller with Nicolas Cage, “the Phone Game” (2002), where Colin Farrell plays a man trapped by a sniper who forces him to stay in a phone booth, or even “the Phantom of the opera” (2004), an adaptation of the musical of Andrew Lloyd Weber.

In 2013, Joel Schumacher has also directed two episodes of the first season of the series ” House of Cards “.

T. N.