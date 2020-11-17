JOEY KING RADICAL CHANGE OF LOOK: NOW HE HAS DARK BROWN HAIR – AND IT’S A FAIRY TALE!

It was a really great night for Joey King!

The 2020 People’s Choice Awards honored the actress as Best Comedy Movie Star for Kissing Booth 2, while the film won Best Comedy of the Year.

A real triumph for the 21-year-old, who gave fans another reason to unleash their enthusiasm: a splendid and unexpected change of look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Joey King looked more beautiful than ever in her red Robert Wun dress, a creation that the designer describes on Instagram as ” red peplum corset “. From the structured corset opens a peplum skirt, which hides a pair of palazzo pants. A glamorous and contemporary outfit.

But the young star’s new hair color is certainly stealing the whole show. Joey has dyed her natural ash blonde a warm chocolate brown shade , which makes her big blue eyes stand out in an enchanting way.

The new hairstyle is the work of Dimitris Giannetos, a famous celebs hairstylist. The hairdresser posted a lot of content on Instagram from the glam room where Joey got ready – get ready for an obsession:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

And what about her adorable bob? Joey showed off this new hairstyle on Instagram last October. A haircut with special significance, as it is the first official haircut since the actress shaved her head in 2018, to play the lead role in The Act series. An interpretation that earned her an Emmy nomination.