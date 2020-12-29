JOEY KING SPENT CHRISTMAS WITH BOYFRIEND STEVEN PIET AND THE PHOTOS ARE SO SWEET

You can get a glimpse of Joey King’s romantic Christmas in a slideshow he posted on Instagram!Steven Piet

The 21-year-old actress spent December 25 with boyfriend Steven Piet and posted some sweet photos of hugging and looking each other in the eyes, in front of the decorated tree.

In another photo of the slideshow, we also see the star’s mom, Jamie, and sister Hunter, also an actress.

Joey King and Steven Piet have been together since 2019, after they met on the set of the series The Act of which she stars and of which he directed two episodes, as well as being co-producer.

Currently, the actress is working on the film “Bullet Train”, alongside none other than Brad Pitt.