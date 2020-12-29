CELEBRITIES

JOEY KING SPENT CHRISTMAS WITH BOYFRIEND STEVEN PIET AND THE PHOTOS ARE SO SWEET

Posted on

You can get a glimpse of Joey King’s romantic Christmas in a slideshow he posted on Instagram!Steven Piet

The 21-year-old actress spent December 25 with boyfriend Steven Piet and posted some sweet photos of hugging and looking each other in the eyes, in front of the decorated tree.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

In another photo of the slideshow, we also see the star’s mom, Jamie, and sister Hunter, also an actress.

Joey King and Steven Piet have been together since 2019, after they met on the set of the series  The Act of which she stars and of which he directed two episodes, as well as being co-producer.

Currently, the actress is working on the film “Bullet Train”, alongside none other than Brad Pitt.

