John Bolton speaks of Triumph, his new book and more in an interview with ABC News – How to view

Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. season 7, the position of Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) as a replacement for Coulson (Clark Gregg). For most of the Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. “casting, Coulson was the head and the heart of the central team of the show, in large part due to that Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. has been created as a vehicle for theirAvengers of the resurrection. This changed at the end of season 5, which has been designed by the writers as if it were a final of the series. Coulson died at the end of season 5, but when Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. he scored two seasons of addition, a solution to keep Gregg on the board. The Coulson is currently present in Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. it is, in fact, an LMD – a decoy model of life – technology-enhanced Chronicom.

Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. season 7 has brought back Coulson, but it has also added a new member to the team in episode 4: Agent Carter“s Sousa. During the S. H. I. E. L. D. team travel, in 1955, crossed Sousa in the day of his death. In this way, the team of the choice: the preservation of the history and allow Sousa to die or save him and because of the waves. A better solution is to find when Coulson replaces Sousa and pretends to die; Sousa is able to join the team of Zephyr during his last jump in the 1970s.

Along Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. season 7, episode 4, there are more than a couple of connections between Coulson and Sousa. As noted by the director Mack (Henry Simmons), both died fighting for a good cause, and his death has continued to inspire others. Coulson and Sousa have at heart the same ideals: to protect those who cannot protect themselves, regardless of the price. However, the similarities between Coulson and Sousa in the episode 4 are even more profound, as glimpsed through their conversation on the train.

In the course of their interactions, they all measure the two (Sousa more than Coulson). Your questions and answers carefully selected to show the extent to which they can be conservative and how they are being deceived. When the subject of their romantic relationships arises, Coulson mentions that there was someone, but “I could not stay on long enough for it to last. ” Sousa recognizes that yours is a similar story, which is probably a reference to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Shortly after, their conversation turns to Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), and as Sousa complains in his Stark, viewers remember the days of Coulson taking into account Tony (Robert Downey Jr.). Coulson and Sousa share some of the same life experiences, and who have excelled in this episode.

All this leaves a question behind: Sousa could replace Coulson of S. H. I. E. L. D. team? When it reboots for the first time as a LMD, Coulson expressed his discomfort in the face of his new situation and said that once the mission with the Chronicles, you will have to evaluate again. He may want to retire when all is said and done, leaving an empty place in the main team. The COAT of arms. we don’t need a director, with Mack in the role, and, technically, May (Ming-Na Wen) is his second. However, you can that deals with a lot of things this season, and at the time Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. the key to its end, it is perhaps of a new chapter of your life.

Sousa would be a suitable replacement for Coulson. Not only have in the heart of the interests of the S. H. I. E. L. D., but he also has the experience of the authority. After all, he was the chief of the branch of SRH Los Angeles Agent Carter, and Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. has confirmed that he held a higher position within the S. H. I. E. L. D. Now that he has joined the team (at least for the moment), the foundations can be used to perform Sousa the person who is going to fill the space of Coulson. Since it is substantially similar to Coulson, so that this would not be so far away. Only time will tell if Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. you decide to follow this path.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 continues on ABC with “A Trout in the Milk” on the 24th of June.

