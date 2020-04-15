John Cena reveals the character he will play in Suicide Squad

Share

There is a lot of mystery around the film Suicide Squad James Gunn, but the actor John Cena has made reference to the DC Comics character he will play.

The film Suicide Squad that will be created by 2021, this will be a new gathering of villains the most infamous of DC Comics who need to learn to work together because they are forced to finish a difficult mission. One of the signatures of the more interesting for its wide distribution is John Cenawrestler of the WWE who has already made his film debut in films like Drone, Playing with fire or Parents by uneven.

The actor John Cena He has downloaded images of the DC Comics character on his Instagram X-O Manowar with the text: “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Take advantage of it. “

That is X-O Manowar?

First of all, remember that James Gunnthe director of Suicide Squad (2021)He does not mind to change the origin of the characters he puts in his films. For example, Star Lord played by Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy is different from what we had read in the comics. It has never been the son of an EGO. His father was I his, the emperor of Spartax. The character who gives life to John Cena to do the same.

X-O Manowar (Aric of Dacia) It was created by Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart, Bob Layton, and Barry Windsor-Smith Valiant Comics. He was kidnapped by aliens in the Europe of the 5th century and took control of one of its best weapons, armor, X-O Manowar. Back on Earth, where centuries had passed due to relativity space-time, he found himself a barbarian in a “civilized” world, fortunately he possessed the weapon, the most advanced in the galaxy.

So it would be great if John Cena played it in Suicide Squad. Although it would take a whole movie to tell us about his origins, even if we know that James Gunn knows how to write very good scripts.

