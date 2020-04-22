“John Isner is a greater inspiration than me”

Cori Gauff is considered the promise the brightest women’s tennis. The young player of american tennis appears to be intended to take the legacy of Serena and Venus Williams, and many insiders are sure that it will become the next world number 1.

Gauff has made her debut on the WTA tour in march, 2019 at the Miami Open and has won his opening match. She received a wildcard into the draw for qualification to the Championships of Wimbledon in 2019, where she became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to qualify for the main draw.

She has reached the fourth round of the event and each one of his games was the most watched of the day in the United States. Gauff would reach later in the third round of the US Open in 2019 and the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020.

The idols of tennis Gauff are Serena and Venus Williams. “Serena Williams was always my idol … and Venus”, she said. “This is the reason why I wanted to buy a tennis racket.” Gauff has met Serena for the first time when she won the national tournament of Little Mo, at the age of eight years, and then met her again to film a commercial for Delta Airlines, and at the Mouratoglou Academy.

After defeating Venus at Wimbledon in 2019, Coco congratulated Venus shaking hands at the net. “I’d tell him simply thank you for everything she has done for the sport,” said Coco. “It has been a source of inspiration for many people.

I tell him just really thank you. “Coco lifts also the eyes towards the tennis player number one in the u.s. on the track of the men, John Isner.” Well, John Isner is amazing. I mean, I met him several times.

It is really nice. I mean, I would like to watch him play. It is super. Honestly, it is the no. 1 american. It is a great inspiration to a lot of people, probably more than me, ” shared Coco Gauff at the US Open in 2019.