John Krasiński would not have been as good as Chris Evans

Chris Evans has scored the role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America on John Krasiński, who said that he would not have been able to play the Marvel superhero, as well as Evans. Before the release of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Marvel Studios was responsible for the launch of their Steve Rogers aka Captain America for a role that would become an integral part of the shared universe more broadly. It has been known for a long time that Krasiński has lost the role of Captain America against Evans, but it certainly has worked out for the better because the two actors have known a phenomenal success.

With the release of Avengers: the End of the game last year, Captain America Evans has withdrawn from the shield-starred with his friend Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie). This scene has been officially released Evans in the MCU – even if there is still room for it to return in the future – and created the spin-off of Captain America, The Falcon, and the soldier of winter. For Krasiński, the actor has completed his work on the nbc sitcom beloved of NBC’s The Office and has continued to make a name for himself as a writer-director with success in 2018 as A Quiet Place, he wrote, directed and played. Krasiński is preparing for A Quiet Place: Part II and the promotion of the film, he again commented on his contact with the MCU.

Speaking to Total Film, Krasiński has mentioned that he would always be interested in a role in the MCU, including Mr. Fantastic each time that Marvel expected to recover the Fantastic Four. The speech of the Marvel turned to the screen test the actor for Captain America, and Krasiński was asked if he thought the way in which his career would be different if he had got the role instead of Evans. Krasiński said:

Well, I know that I would not have done as well as Chris [Evans]. At least, I get to see someone good play the role. I’ve actually talked to Chris. Don’t get it is the freedom that I was given. If I understood that, my career as director and writer would never have taken place. Of course, a quiet place would never have happened if I had Captain America.

Given the good reception of the mandate of Evans as Captain America turned out to be, inspiring the kind of love among the fans of Marvel who sees them criticize Avengers: the End of the game for not having finished some of the stories, it is not surprising that Krasiński don’t think he would have been able to have the same level of success. In addition, the actor argued that his career would be very different, and not necessarily better, if he had won the role against Evans. Fans of A Quiet Place would say that it is a good thing that Krasiński has not got the role of Captain America, because the horror film would never have been published. There may still be fans who would have loved to see the position of Krasiński’s work on Steve Rogers, but it certainly seems that the role has been assigned to the right person.

While fans can continue to discuss what could have been, Krasiński and Evans, have evolved and have even appeared in an advertisement of the Super Bowl together this year, with versions exaggerated their accents of Boston. While the MCU continues to expand into phase 4 and that Marvel was going to make the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchise, Krasiński still has many opportunities for a day put on a suit of super-heroes Marvel. The fans want for a long time that Krasiński’s plays Reed Richards in the MCU aka Mr. Fantastic, and his wife Emily Blunt to play Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman.

Krasiński is always open to a role of film MCU, but it remains to be seen if Marvel will embody the actor and, if they do, what role he will play. It may be that the loss Captain America The role of Evans will open the way to Krasiński to tackle a role Marvel best suited to him. Fans will simply have to wait and see.

