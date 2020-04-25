John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cook to Mariah Carey Music, She Reacts

Do doop do doop da dum …

Chrissy Teigen and John legend make the best use of the social distance in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. On Tuesday, she posted a video Instagram live for her and her husband’s cooking fried chicken while listening to Mariah CareyThe tube of 1994 “Always be my baby”. Teigen has sung in changing most of the words to “frying chicken”.

Carey was everything.

“Yeah John!” she tweeted. “Although you are a legend, it is not always you! Rolling on the floor laughing @chrissyteigen @johnlegend The food looks so good though, and then I get a delivery? Face enjoying the food.”

On Sunday, the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti restaurants and bars ordered were closed with the option of delivery and take-away food only in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people, practice social distancing and come out only when it is necessary, for example for running errands. But the panic buyers and the hoarding of mass resulted in a decrease of stocks and a temporary shortage of food and basic products like toilet paper.

Many schools and kindergartens have also closed to stop the spread of the virus. Teigen and Legend vegging at home these last days with their children Luna, 3 and Miles, 1. Carey has been with his twin 8-year-old, moroccan and Monroe.