John Legend blurred with Kanye West because of Trump ? He explains

Very close to a period, John Legend and Kanye West have scrambled when the rapper has publicly sent his support to Donald Trump in 2018. In a new interview, the british version of the Sunday Timesthe singer talks about his friendship complicated with Kanye. “I don’t think that there is less friends because of the problem with Trump, “said John Legend.

“I just think that we are doing our own things. It is in Wyoming. I’m here in Los Angeles. We have all the two families who grow up and I have no relationship of business with him as an artist, so I think it is just part of the natural cycle of life“, he added. The husband of Chrissy Teigen said that he did “never talked about politics before“with Kanye West and that it “has never been part“of their trade.

“Our relationship was based on the creativity and the music. It is also in a different phase musically. It is the gospel. He focuses on it now, while creating clothes. Therefore, we are at different stages“continued John Legend.

The interpreter Stay With Me is a long-time friend of the rapper, and the family Kardashian, and even one of the wedding guests ultra-secret of Kim and Kanye. But in 2018, the two artists have taken the spout on the social networks about Donald Trump. At that time, Ye had published a screenshot of the SMS conversation with John Legend. “I hope that you’ll consider making your support for Trump. Your influence is too powerful to incense and to defend what he defends. As you know, what you say resonates really with your fans. They are loyal and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel betrayed, because they know the evil that the policy of the Trump deals, especially to people of color. Don’t let this become a part of your inheritance”, had sent the singer.

Kanye had replied to him : “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. The fact that you’re talking about my legacy and my fans is a tactic based on fear, used to manipulate my mind free.“A few days after this battle, Kanye West had released a selfie him and John Legend at the baby shower for Chrissy Teigen. “One has to love. Agree to disagree“he légendé.